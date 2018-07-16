Future EV energy retail needs more than the gas station template

Oil giants Shell and BP are future-proofing by bringing EV charging stations to their forecourts, writes Megan Lampinen

   July 16, 2018

Big Oil’s evolution continues as BP acquires Chargemaster, the UK’s leading supplier of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. BP is keen to ensure a solid foothold in propulsion of various forms and is currently preparing to install fast chargers at its 1,200 service stations across the UK. The region could emerge as a leading market for electric power following the government’s plans to ban all new gasoline- and diesel-only vehicles from 2040 as part of efforts to address air quality….

Close
Close