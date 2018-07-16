Future EV energy retail needs more than the gas station template

Big Oil’s evolution continues as BP acquires Chargemaster, the UK’s leading supplier of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. BP is keen to ensure a solid foothold in propulsion of various forms and is currently preparing to install fast chargers at its 1,200 service stations across the UK. The region could emerge as a leading market for electric power following the government’s plans to ban all new gasoline- and diesel-only vehicles from 2040 as part of efforts to address air quality….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference