Fuel cell trucking is shaping the future of hydrogen mobility

There is excitement in the commercial vehicle sector for hydrogen mobility, particularly in the area of heavy-duty trucking: Nikola Motors is going from strength to strength, with the budding fuel cell electric truck manufacturer’s stock price doubling overnight in June 2020. Meanwhile, Daimler Trucks recently confirmed that fuel cell activities at the company are accelerating, with plans for new, state-of-the-art facilities that will cover every step in the fuel cell production process. This comes two months after the manufacturer confirmed a preliminary agreement with Volvo Trucks for a joint venture that will develop fuel cell systems in trucking applications….