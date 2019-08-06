Fuel cell buses reaching the roads in ever greater numbers

Battery electrification of busses continues at a pace, with Shenzhen’s 16,00 strong e-bus fleet having shown the world what is possible—provided the government support is available. Some of the latest city bus fleet electrification developments include the arrival of 100 electric buses in San Antonio, Chile, courtesy of Chinese manufacturer BYD, and the announcement of a US$2bn award from the US Department of Transportation to the California-based Anaheim Transportation Network. The company will use this to improve its charging network to avoid charging its 40-strong fleet at peak times….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference