Fuel cell buses reaching the roads in ever greater numbers

Battery electrification of busses continues at a pace, with Shenzhen’s 16,00 strong e-bus fleet having shown the world what is possible—provided the government support is available. Some of the latest city bus fleet electrification developments include the arrival of 100 electric buses in San Antonio, Chile, courtesy of Chinese manufacturer BYD, and the announcement of a US$2bn award from the US Department of Transportation to the California-based Anaheim Transportation Network. The company will use this to improve its charging network to avoid charging its 40-strong fleet at peak times….