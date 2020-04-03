From surviving to thriving: Nio’s take on coronavirus success strategy

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio has been fighting an uphill battle this year. Its stock has fallen more than 40% based on recent closing prices while a weakening balance sheet prompted management to publicly raise fears about remaining ‘a going concern’. Meanwhile, oil prices have plummeted to a nearly 20-year low, a move unlikely to stimulate interest in its line-up of EVs. On top of all this came the novel coronavirus, which brought much of China’s manufacturing industry to a standstill and kept shoppers at home for prolonged periods.

“We were one of the lucky ones in terms of impact,” Nio’s Hui Zhang, Vice President, Europe, tells Automotive World. …