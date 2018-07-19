From seat belts to sensor fusion – what are the new milestone technologies?

Euro NCAP's Secretary General speaks to Megan Lampinen about the upcoming breakthrough technologies that will set a new bar for safety standards

   July 19, 2018

The introduction of seat belts and airbags dramatically improved vehicle safety standards across the global industry. With the advent of increasingly sophisticated sensor technology, safety agencies are honing in on the next generation of milestone technologies….

