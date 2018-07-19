From seat belts to sensor fusion – what are the new milestone technologies?

The introduction of seat belts and airbags dramatically improved vehicle safety standards across the global industry. With the advent of increasingly sophisticated sensor technology, safety agencies are honing in on the next generation of milestone technologies….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference