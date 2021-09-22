From racing fluids to forecourt chargers: Big Oil’s EV transition gains pace

Shell has spent more than a century building up one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It is now transitioning that empire for a new era of sustainability and electromobility, pouring in vast amounts of funding and manpower to develop electric vehicle (EV) fluids and charging infrastructure. This new direction could prove a lucrative one, providing established players like Shell move quickly.

“The race for electrification is on, and we see the pace picking up,” says Global Head of E-Mobility, Matt Porter. In Shell’s case, the race is a literal one in the form of Formula E. The company has spent three seasons as Official Partner to the Nissan e.dams team and is actively working with the race team to better understand the benefits of new EV transmission fluids on performance. The underlying aim is to use the racetrack as a test bed for technology that will eventually make its way into road-going vehicles.