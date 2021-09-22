From racing fluids to forecourt chargers: Big Oil’s EV transition gains pace

Shell’s e-mobility team shed insight into the ongoing innovation supporting an electric future. By Megan Lampinen

Shell has spent more than a century building up one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. It is now transitioning that empire for a new era of sustainability and electromobility, pouring in vast amounts of funding and manpower to develop electric vehicle (EV) fluids and charging infrastructure. This new direction could prove a lucrative one, providing established players like Shell move quickly.

“The race for electrification is on, and we see the pace picking up,” says Global Head of E-Mobility, Matt Porter. In Shell’s case, the race is a literal one in the form of Formula E. The company has spent three seasons as Official Partner to the Nissan e.dams team and is actively working with the race team to better understand the benefits of new EV transmission fluids on performance. The underlying aim is to use the racetrack as a test bed for technology that will eventually make its way into road-going vehicles.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here