From electric to hydrogen, suppliers scramble for uncertain powertrain mix

For automotive suppliers, keeping on top of the industry’s rapidly evolving powertrain trends entails a mix of smart planning, diversification and good luck. While the industry is united in its focus on cleaning up tailpipe emissions, there is no agreement on the technology to do so. Diesel and gasoline proponents suggest these engines are capable of near-zero emissions with the right supporting technology, while others favour electrification and hydrogen fuel cells. Investment requirements in all of these areas are steep, but suppliers need to be ready for whatever their customers throw at them….