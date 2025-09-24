French govt investigates Nissan for supplier payments

The French government has opened an investigation into whether Nissan Europe paid suppliers on time in 2024, according to a 24 September report by Reuters. The economy ministry’s competition department informed Nissan Automotive Europe of the review in August, and ordered the automaker to provide detailed payment and accounting records ahead of an inspection at its Montigny-le-Bretonneux headquarters.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?