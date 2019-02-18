Freight challenges: delivery expectations come at a cost

London serves as a useful case study for cities looking to optimise freight movement while addressing congestion, air quality and emissions concerns. By Megan Lampinen

   February 18, 2019

The combination of growing urban populations, the e-commerce boom and tightening emissions regulations is putting pressure on freight carriers within cities. Fleets not only have to navigate congested city centres, many of which have low- or zero-emission zones in effect, but also face tight delivery windows. With freight movement pivotal for local businesses and the economy, there’s plenty at stake….

