Freak storm shuts Toyota Brazil plants, new SUV postponed

Toyota has suspended output at two of its key Brazilian production facilities after a freak storm tore through its Porto Feliz engine plant on 22 September, ripping away sections of the roof and flooding production floors. The automaker has quickly ordered a pause in operations at both Porto Feliz as well as its separate assembly plant in Sorocaba where models including the Yaris, Corolla and Corolla Cross are produced.
