Foxconn sells Ohio EV plant for US$375m AI conversion

Taiwan's Foxconn is selling its Lordstown, Ohio electric vehicle (EV) production facility for approximately US$375m, marking a strategic pivot from EVs to AIinfrastructure. The world's largest contract manufacturer will log a disposal gain of around US$170m while maintaining involvement in converting the site into an AI data centre, the manufacturer announced on 4 August.
