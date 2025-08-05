Foxconn sells Ohio EV plant for US$375m AI conversion

The Taiwanese manufacturing giant is logging a US$170m gain as it abandons EV ambitions to focus on AI data centers. By Stewart Burnett

Taiwan's Foxconn is selling its Lordstown, Ohio electric vehicle (EV) production facility for approximately US$375m, marking a strategic pivot from EVs to AIinfrastructure. The world's largest contract manufacturer will log a disposal gain of around US$170m while maintaining involvement in converting the site into an AI data centre, the manufacturer announced on 4 August.

