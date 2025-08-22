Foxconn partners with Mitsubishi Fuso on electric buses

Mitsubishi Fuso has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn to jointly develop and manufacture zero-emission buses for the Japanese market. The collaboration will see Mitsubishi Fuso produce Foxconn's existing Model T and Model U electric buses under the Fuso brand through subsidiary Mitsubishi Fuso Bus Manufacturing.
