Ford’s ‘Model T moment’: new universal EV platform revealed

After weeks of hype, Ford has announced its new ‘Universal EV Platform’ designed to produce affordable electric vehicles starting with a midsize pickup truck targeting a US$30,000 price and a 2027 launch window. The new platform represents Ford's attempt to compete with Chinese manufacturers by dramatically reducing production costs while maintaining parity in terms of performance and space.
