Ford’s Chariot grows from moving people to serving people

Ford’s shuttle service already tackles urban pain points, but Chief Executive Dan Grossman is looking far beyond the commute to ride-sharing’s place in the future of mobility. By Megan Lampinen

   January 7, 2019

Chariot’s on-demand shuttle service is rewriting the commuting rulebook. Targeted specifically at residents in areas lacking public transport, the app-based service is plugging that pivotal last-mile gap. Users simply download the Chariot app and reserve a seat on a vehicle for their desired destination. The scheme’s fleet of Ford Transit vans seat 14 passengers each.

