Ford’s BlueOval SK plant in Kentucky votes to unionise

BlueOval SK in Kentucky is the fourth US EV battery plant to unionise. By Stewart Burnett

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has declared a slim victory at Ford’s Kentucky battery plant, BlueOval SK, with 526 workers voting to unionise against 515 in opposition. However, 41 challenge ballots remain under dispute that could potentially overturn the result.

In a statement, the UAW demanded Ford immediately recognise the workforce’s decision to join its organisation: “They (Ford) should immediately drop their anti-democratic effort to undermine the outcome of the election.” It further deemed the challenge ballots “illegitimate”, and “represent[ing] nothing more than an employer tactic to flood the unit and undermine the outcome.”

Historically concentrated in northern states—primarily Michigan—the contested victory would provide the UAW with crucial momentum as it progresses its southern expansion efforts, particularly within the electric vehicle (EV) sector. The UAW has experienced mixed results in recent southern organising campaigns, achieving unionisation at a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee while experiencing defeat at Mercedes facilities in Alabama.

Should unionisation prove successful, BlueOval SK will become the fourth EV battery plant to have unionised in the US thus far. Safety concerns emerged as the primary organising issue for pro-union workers, in addition to the usual wage and benefit demands typical of unionisation efforts. BlueOval SK currently employs approximately 1,450 workers, with plans to expand to 5,000 employees across two planned manufacturing plants when operating at full capacity.

The BlueOval SK plant is a joint venture between Ford and South Korean partner SK On, kicking off commercial production earlier in August. Currently, the plant produces batteries for F-150 Lightning pickup trucks and E-Transit commercial vehicles. As demand for EVs wanes in the US—particularly with the impending elimination of federal tax credits on 30 September—Ford is looking to offload some of its surplus batteries to other automakers.