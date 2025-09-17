Ford to cut 1,000 jobs at Cologne EV plant in 2026

Ford has confirmed it will cut around 1,000 jobs at its Cologne electric vehicle (EV) factory and shift to single-shift operations from January 2026, blaming European EV demand that purportedly remains “well below industry forecasts”. The plant, which builds the battery-electric Explorer and Capri models on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, currently employs more than 4,000 people.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?