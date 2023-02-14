Ford—the last free-standing American in Europe?

Once they were three, Chrysler, General Motors and Ford; true, Chrysler (now part of Stellantis) was never especially big in Europe, and there are still some Jeep models made in Italy and now Poland, while GM’s former European operations, Opel/Vauxhall, are also now part of Stellantis. For now, however, Ford carries on, but on an increasingly diminished scale; its product range has been cut back, and its Saarlouis factory is likely to close in the middle of the decade. Job cuts have been announced, engineering is being transferred back to the US and its market share is declining. So, will Fords remain on European roads for much longer or will it—like GM—become a largely American market company?