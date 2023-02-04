Ford Q4 2022 results

Ford reported a weaker than expected set of results for Q4 2022 and forecast a difficult year ahead. Investors were disappointed by the results and outlook, sending the share price down by 6%. The disappointment was all the greater when Ford’s results were compared with GM’s upbeat assessment of the outlook for 2023 a few days earlier.
Ford Q4 & full-year 22 (% change y-o-y)
Group revenue rose by 16.8% in Q4 2022 to US$44bn, as wholesale volumes rose 3.8% above the year-ago level but remained some 15% below the Q4 2019 (pre-COVID) result. The company said that Q4 volumes were some 100,000 units below forecast due to continuing supply constraints (i.e. the chip shortage). Partly as a consequence of those constraints, Ford continued to benefit from strong pricing and a rich sales mix in most regions, though the favourable impact in overseas markets was partly offset by weaker currencies.
Reported operating profit rose to US$4.4bn from US$264m in Q4 2021 and the margin improved to 10.0% from 0.7%. Pre-tax income fell by 90% to US$1.17bn, brought lower mainly by the non-recurrence of the previous year’s US$8.2bn gain in respect of the stake in Rivian.
The company reported Q4 group recurring Ebit of US$2.6bn, up 24%. Recurring automotive Ebit was US$2.8bn, up 69%. Nearly all the automotive earnings came from the North American operation which contributed US$3.0bn, followed by International operations at US$0.2bn and South America at US$0.1bn. These were partly offset by a loss of US$(0.2)bn in the Chinese operation and US$(0.4)bn in Europe.
Ford operating margin (%)
Over the full year group revenue grew by 15.9% to US$158bn as wholesales rose by 7.3% to 4.23 million units. Reported operating profit was 39% higher at US$6.28bn, a margin of 4.0%, up 0.7pts.
Full-year group recurring Ebit was US$10.4bn, up 4% as gains on the automotive side were mostly offset by a weaker performance by Ford Credit.
Recurring automotive Ebit was 31% higher at US$9.7bn. The recurring figure excludes net non-recurring costs of US$12.2bn of which the main components were a US$7.4bn loss on the Rivian investment (following a US$9.1bn gain in 2021) and a US$2.8bn write-down in respect of Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle unit which Ford shut down in late October.
In North America recurring Ebit was 24% higher at US$9.2bn, a margin of 8.4% as the favourable impact of higher net pricing and increased volume, was partly offset by cost increases.
The International Markets Group earned more than US$600m, helped by the launch of the all-new Ranger pick-up. In South America, recurring Ebit exceeded US$400m and in Europe was slightly above break-even, but below forecast. In China there was a recurring loss of about US$600m.
Ford results
|Ford
|Unit
Yr to Dec 22
|Q4-22
|9Mo-22
|Q3-22
H1-22
|Group
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Revenue
|$mil
|158,057
|15.9
|43,999
|16.8
|114,058
|15.6
|39,392
|10.4
|74,666
|18.6
|Op. profit
|$mil
|6,276
|38.8
|4,397
|1,566
|1,879
|(55.9)
|504
|(62.4)
|1,375
|(52.9)
|Pre-tax profit
|$mil
|(3,016)
|(117.0)
|1,166
|(89.6)
|(4,182)
|(164)
|(1,125)
|(159.7)
|(3,057)
|(165)
|Net profit
|$mil
|(2,152)
|(112.0)
|1,259
|(89.7)
|(3,411)
|(161)
|(930)
|(151)
|(2,481)
|(165)
|Employees
|000’s
|173
|(5.5)
|173
|(5.5)
|176
|(5.4)
|176
|(5.4)
|182
|201.0
|Unit wholesales
|000’s
|4,231
|7.3
|1,147
|3.8
|3,084
|8.7
|1,086
|7.3
|1,998
|9.5
|N. America
|000’s
|2,335
|16.4
|635
|5.8
|1,700
|20.9
|568
|4.0
|1,132
|31.6
|S. America
|000’s
|82
|1.2
|26
|4.0
|56
|0.0
|23
|15.0
|33
|(8.3)
|Europe
|000’s
|1,015
|11.2
|266
|13.2
|749
|10.5
|273
|25.2
|476
|3.5
|Asia Pacific / Africa
|000’s
|799
|(15.2)
|220
|(10.2)
|579
|(16.9)
|222
|(2.6)
|357
|(23.9)
|Per unit
|Revenue
|$
|37,357
|8.0
|38,360
|12.5
|36,984
|6.3
|36,273
|2.9
|37,370
|8.3
|Op. profit
|$
|1,483
|29.3
|3,833
|1,505
|609
|(59.4)
|464
|(65.0)
|688
|(56.9)
|Pre-tax profit
|$
|(713)
|(115.8)
|1,017
|(90.0)
|(1,356)
|(158.6)
|(1,036)
|(155.6)
|(1,530)
|(160)
|Net profit
|$
|(509)
|(111.2)
|1,098
|(90.1)
|(1,106)
|(155.7)
|(856)
|(147.6)
|(1,242)
|(159)
|Per employee
|Revenue
|$
|913,624
|22.6
|254,329
|23.5
|648,057
|22.2
|223,818
|16.7
|410,253
|21.2
|Op. profit
|$
|36,277
|46.8
|25,416
|1,662
|10,676
|(53.4)
|2,864
|(60.3)
|7,555
|(51.8)
|Pre-tax profit
|$
|(17,434)
|(118)
|6,740
|(89.0)
|(23,761)
|(167)
|(6,392)
|(163)
|(16,797)
|(167)
|Net profit
|$
|(12,439)
|(113)
|7,277
|(89.1)
|(19,381)
|(164)
|(5,284)
|(154)
|(13,632)
|(166)
|Sales
|units
|24.5
|13.5
|6.6
|9.8
|17.5
|14.9
|6.2
|13.4
|11.0
|11.9
|Return on revenue
|Op. profit
|%
|4.0
|0.7
|10.0
|9.3
|1.6
|(2.7)
|1.3
|(2.5)
|1.8
|(2.8)
|Pre-tax profit
|%
|(1.9)
|(14.9)
|2.7
|(27.1)
|(3.7)
|(10.3)
|(2.9)
|(8.1)
|(4.1)
|(11.5)
|Net profit
|%
|(1.4)
|(14.5)
|2.9
|(29.7)
|(3.0)
|(8.7)
|(2.4)
|(7.5)
|(3.3)
|(9.4)
|Revenue by division
|N. America
|$mil
|108,700
|23.8
|30,987
|20.1
|77,713
|25.4
|26,340
|9.6
|51,373
|35.3
|S. America
|$mil
|3,100
|29.2
|939
|18.3
|2,161
|34.6
|883
|40.8
|1,278
|30.7
|Europe
|$mil
|25,600
|4.6
|6,172
|7.5
|19,428
|3.7
|6,757
|11.4
|12,671
|0.1
|Asia Pacific / Africa
|$mil
|11,580
|0.7
|3,668
|25.1
|7,912
|(7.7)
|3,214
|29.3
|4,698
|(22.8)
|Automotive
|$mil
|148,980
|18.1
|41,766
|18.5
|107,214
|18.0
|37,194
|12.0
|70,020
|21.4
|Mobility
|$mil
|99
|–
|(21)
|–
|120
|–
|11
|–
|109
|–
|Financial svcs
|$mil
|8,978
|(10.9)
|2,254
|(5.0)
|6,724
|(12.7)
|2,187
|(10.1)
|4,537
|(13.8)
The company is targeting group recurring Ebit of US$9-11bn for 2023, i.e. little changed from 2022. Like GM, Ford is forecasting an 8% rise in US demand to 15 million units. The company anticipates a mild recession in the US and moderate recession in Europe; a return to higher incentives, as supply-constraints ease; lower profit from Ford Credit; and a continued strong US dollar.
These negative factors are expected to be at least partly offset by supply chain improvements, higher industry volumes, the launch of the all-new Super Duty truck and lower costs of goods sold, including for materials, commodities and logistics.