Ford Q4 2022 results

Investors have been disappointed by Ford's latest results and outlook, particularly compared with GM's upbeat forecast. By Jonty Storey

Ford reported a weaker than expected set of results for Q4 2022 and forecast a difficult year ahead. Investors were disappointed by the results and outlook, sending the share price down by 6%. The disappointment was all the greater when Ford’s results were compared with GM’s upbeat assessment of the outlook for 2023 a few days earlier.

Ford Q4 & full-year 22 (% change y-o-y)

Group revenue rose by 16.8% in Q4 2022 to US$44bn, as wholesale volumes rose 3.8% above the year-ago level but remained some 15% below the Q4 2019 (pre-COVID) result. The company said that Q4 volumes were some 100,000 units below forecast due to continuing supply constraints (i.e. the chip shortage). Partly as a consequence of those constraints, Ford continued to benefit from strong pricing and a rich sales mix in most regions, though the favourable impact in overseas markets was partly offset by weaker currencies.

Reported operating profit rose to US$4.4bn from US$264m in Q4 2021 and the margin improved to 10.0% from 0.7%. Pre-tax income fell by 90% to US$1.17bn, brought lower mainly by the non-recurrence of the previous year’s US$8.2bn gain in respect of the stake in Rivian.

The company reported Q4 group recurring Ebit of US$2.6bn, up 24%. Recurring automotive Ebit was US$2.8bn, up 69%. Nearly all the automotive earnings came from the North American operation which contributed US$3.0bn, followed by International operations at US$0.2bn and South America at US$0.1bn. These were partly offset by a loss of US$(0.2)bn in the Chinese operation and US$(0.4)bn in Europe.

Ford operating margin (%)

Over the full year group revenue grew by 15.9% to US$158bn as wholesales rose by 7.3% to 4.23 million units. Reported operating profit was 39% higher at US$6.28bn, a margin of 4.0%, up 0.7pts.

Full-year group recurring Ebit was US$10.4bn, up 4% as gains on the automotive side were mostly offset by a weaker performance by Ford Credit.

Recurring automotive Ebit was 31% higher at US$9.7bn. The recurring figure excludes net non-recurring costs of US$12.2bn of which the main components were a US$7.4bn loss on the Rivian investment (following a US$9.1bn gain in 2021) and a US$2.8bn write-down in respect of Argo AI, the autonomous vehicle unit which Ford shut down in late October.

In North America recurring Ebit was 24% higher at US$9.2bn, a margin of 8.4% as the favourable impact of higher net pricing and increased volume, was partly offset by cost increases.

The International Markets Group earned more than US$600m, helped by the launch of the all-new Ranger pick-up. In South America, recurring Ebit exceeded US$400m and in Europe was slightly above break-even, but below forecast. In China there was a recurring loss of about US$600m.

Ford results

FordUnit

Yr to Dec 22

Q4-229Mo-22Q3-22

H1-22

Group Data%Data%Data%Data%Data%
Revenue$mil158,05715.943,99916.8114,05815.639,39210.474,66618.6
Op. profit$mil6,27638.84,3971,5661,879(55.9)504(62.4)1,375(52.9)
Pre-tax profit$mil(3,016)(117.0)1,166(89.6)(4,182)(164)(1,125)(159.7)(3,057)(165)
Net profit$mil(2,152)(112.0)1,259(89.7)(3,411)(161)(930)(151)(2,481)(165)
Employees000’s173(5.5)173(5.5)176(5.4)176(5.4)182201.0
Unit wholesales000’s4,2317.31,1473.83,0848.71,0867.31,9989.5
N. America000’s2,33516.46355.81,70020.95684.01,13231.6
S. America000’s821.2264.0560.02315.033(8.3)
Europe000’s1,01511.226613.274910.527325.24763.5
Asia Pacific / Africa000’s799(15.2)220(10.2)579(16.9)222(2.6)357(23.9)
Per unit
Revenue$37,3578.038,36012.536,9846.336,2732.937,3708.3
Op. profit$1,48329.33,8331,505609(59.4)464(65.0)688(56.9)
Pre-tax profit$(713)(115.8)1,017(90.0)(1,356)(158.6)(1,036)(155.6)(1,530)(160)
Net profit$(509)(111.2)1,098(90.1)(1,106)(155.7)(856)(147.6)(1,242)(159)
Per employee
Revenue$913,62422.6254,32923.5648,05722.2223,81816.7410,25321.2
Op. profit$36,27746.825,4161,66210,676(53.4)2,864(60.3)7,555(51.8)
Pre-tax profit$(17,434)(118)6,740(89.0)(23,761)(167)(6,392)(163)(16,797)(167)
Net profit$(12,439)(113)7,277(89.1)(19,381)(164)(5,284)(154)(13,632)(166)
Salesunits24.513.56.69.817.514.96.213.411.011.9
Return on revenue
Op. profit%4.00.710.09.31.6(2.7)1.3(2.5)1.8(2.8)
Pre-tax profit%(1.9)(14.9)2.7(27.1)(3.7)(10.3)(2.9)(8.1)(4.1)(11.5)
Net profit%(1.4)(14.5)2.9(29.7)(3.0)(8.7)(2.4)(7.5)(3.3)(9.4)
Revenue by division
N. America$mil108,70023.830,98720.177,71325.426,3409.651,37335.3
S. America$mil3,10029.293918.32,16134.688340.81,27830.7
Europe$mil25,6004.66,1727.519,4283.76,75711.412,6710.1
Asia Pacific / Africa$mil11,5800.73,66825.17,912(7.7)3,21429.34,698(22.8)
Automotive$mil148,98018.141,76618.5107,21418.037,19412.070,02021.4
Mobility$mil99(21)12011109
Financial svcs$mil8,978(10.9)2,254(5.0)6,724(12.7)2,187(10.1)4,537(13.8)

The company is targeting group recurring Ebit of US$9-11bn for 2023, i.e. little changed from 2022. Like GM, Ford is forecasting an 8% rise in US demand to 15 million units. The company anticipates a mild recession in the US and moderate recession in Europe; a return to higher incentives, as supply-constraints ease; lower profit from Ford Credit; and a continued strong US dollar.

These negative factors are expected to be at least partly offset by supply chain improvements, higher industry volumes, the launch of the all-new Super Duty truck and lower costs of goods sold, including for materials, commodities and logistics.

