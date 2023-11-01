Ford Q3 2023 results

Having beat consensus forecasts in the previous two quarters, Ford's Q3 earnings missed expectations, causing its share price to fall the most in eight months as the company also pulled its full-year forecast in light of uncertainty over the UAW negotiations, with the tentative agreement currently being voted on by workers.
