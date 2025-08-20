Ford JV BlueOvalSK begins US battery production

The plant will initially supply batteries for Ford’s F-150 Lightning pick-ups, but is looking to external buyers for surplus production. By Stewart Burnett

BlueOvalSK, the electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture between Ford Motor Company and South Korea's SK On, has kicked off commercial production at its first facility in Glendale, Kentucky. The plant will initially supply batteries for Ford's F-150 Lightning pick-up truck and extended-range E-Transit van, with 1,450 employees celebrating the production milestone.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/ford-jv-blueovalsk-begins-us-battery-production/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here