Ford invests $5bn in US EV manufacturing overhaul

Ford has announced it will invest approximately $5bn in US electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, committing $2bn to transform its Louisville Assembly Plant while spending $3bn on Michigan's BlueOval Battery Park. The investment secures nearly 4,000 direct jobs across both facilities as Ford prepares to manufacture affordable EVs domestically on its new universal platform.
