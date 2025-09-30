Ford, GM move to keep US$7,500 EV lease credit alive

Ford Motor and General Motors have launched new dealer financing schemes to functionally match the value of the US$7,500 federal electric vehicle (EV) lease tax credit beyond its scheduled end on 30 September 2025. The automakers’ captive finance arms will purchase qualifying EVs from dealers using down payments before the cutoff, allowing them to claim the credit and continue passing it on in lease deals for several months afterward.
