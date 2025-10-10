Ford follows GM, abandons tax credit discount lease scheme

Ford has withdrawn a programme intended to extend US$7,500 discounts on leasing electric vehicles (EVs) beyond the elimination of federal tax credits on 30 September 2025, following a similar reversal by General Motors announced 8 October. The automaker will instead maintain current lease payments without claiming the subsidy that it sought to prolong through its financing divisions.
