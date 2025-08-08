Ford delays electric F-150 successor and van launches to 2028

Ford has delayed the launch of two next-generation electric vehicles (EVs) as the automaker shifts focus to smaller and more affordable models in response to intensifying competition from Chinese competitors in overseas markets. It recently informed suppliers that production of a full-size electric pickup—intended as a successor to the F-150 Lightning—will be delayed from 2027 to 2028 at its Blue Oval City assembly plant in Tennessee, alongside its E-Transit van in Ohio.