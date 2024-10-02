Ford calls for EV incentives and policy clarity

Governments around the world are pushing hard on electric vehicles (EVs) as a means of meeting environmental commitments. In the UK and the European Union, automakers face bans on the sale of light vehicles that run purely on gasoline and diesel, along with fines for falling short of fleet emissions targets. “The UK government has set really ambitious CO2 targets,” said Lisa Brankin, Ford UK Chair and Managing Director of the Ford of Britain and Ireland National Sales Company. The trouble is that many automakers are not on track to reach them.