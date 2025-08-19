Ford and SK On look to offload surplus battery capacity

Ford Motor and its South Korean joint venture partner, SK On, are seeking external customers for surplus battery capacity at their newly-opened BlueOvalSK Kentucky factory, due largely to weakening US electric vehicle (EV) demand as a result of policy changes and the associated market uncertainty. The BlueOvalSK joint venture facility officially began production on 18 August, but is now targeting energy storage companies and other EV manufacturers to utilise capacity originally intended for Ford's own vehicles in the short-to-medium term.