For truckmakers, Vision Zero is a lifetime project without a finish line

In making deaths and serious injuries a thing of the past, the major manufacturers must remember that the journey is the destination. By Xavier Boucherat

   October 5, 2020

It would be unfair to not acknowledge the progress that truckmakers and other heavy duty vehicle manufacturers have made over the last fifteen years. In the EU, for example, the annual number of people killed in road accidents involving heavy goods vehicles (HGV), buses and coaches fell by 40% between 2007 and 2016….

