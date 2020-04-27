For now, emerging markets prefer MaaS to vehicle subscriptions

Compared with developed markets such as the US, private vehicle ownership remains out of reach for many in emerging and developing markets. Consider Brazil: continuing economic volatility, low incomes, an unemployment rate of 12% and a worsening situation thanks to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) means financing can be tricky to come by. Other expenses, such as fuel, toll-roads and replacement parts, are all relatively more expensive, and high instances of vehicle theft—and resulting insurance premiums—also raise the total cost of ownership….