For improving supply chain efficiency, smart trailer tech is a no-brainer

It's not just truck cabs that are receiving an upgrade; smart tech is being built into trailers to reduce driver workloads and improve fleet efficiency. By Josh Wickham

   November 2, 2018

Whilst truck cabs have been incorporating more technology and becoming smarter, the truck trailer has largely remained untouched. However, this is beginning to change. Fleet operators are noticing that standard, unconnected trailers are often the cause of various pain points. As with many automotive issues, the solution is cloud-based IoT software….

Close
Close