For connected truck tech to deliver big results, start small

Over the last few years, much of the debate around truck connectivity has focused on the potential of platooning. The theoretical benefits of using connectivity to create convoys of trucks linked together to improve fuel economy, safety and overall logistics efficiency has captured much of the truck industry’s attention.

However, as certain players in the industry begin to cool their interest in platooning, the focus is returning to the more fundamental aspects of truck connectivity, namely fleet management and telematics, and it is here that a new round of smaller connectivity trials is beginning to emerge.

…