For a share of the connected services market, automakers must play to their strengths

Connected services, and the concept of smartphones-on-wheels, prompt an important question for the future of mobility: how will power dynamics in the automotive sector shift moving forward? And could incumbent automakers be displaced from the top of the pyramid, particularly with an ambitious tech sector waiting in the wings? Predictably, the most important questions are also the toughest, but the answer will lie in how automakers choose to lay the groundwork for connected offerings….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference