Fleets must understand the value of AI and data, says Geotab

As fleet operations become increasingly complex, AI-driven data analytics provide managers with coherent oversight. By Will Girling

Safety, productivity, and high operating costs are perennial challenges within fleet management, and they’re only becoming more complex amid decarbonisation and digital transformation efforts. To meet these highly data-driven targets, deploying artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming essential for business continuity.

The global fleet management industry is expected to be worth US$55.6bn by 2028, nearly double its US$28.6bn value in 2022, according to MarketandMarkets. As the segment grows and evolves, it must make sense of and account for an increasingly vast ocean of information, including route options, sustainability goals, new refuelling infrastructure, and potential vehicle faults.

