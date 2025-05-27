FISITA CEO anticipates ‘incredible’ mobility tech journey

The automotive industry’s evolution from car production to mobility provision continues to gather pace. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, and cleaner propulsion systems are reshaping the way people and goods are moved. Hard at work behind these innovations are teams of dedicated engineers grappling with an unprecedented range of challenges.

“The only word to describe the pace of change and technology advancement over the past decade is ‘phenomenal’,” says Chris Mason, Chief Executive of the international engineering organisation FISITA. “It’s not a word I use lightly, but it's the only word that does credit to how this industry has reinvented itself.”