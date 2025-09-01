Finland has taken majority control of automotive supplier Valmet Automotive and battery manufacturer Ioncor, citing geopolitical security concerns, particularly with neighbouring Russia. The Finnish state and private investor Pontos Group acquired Chinese battery giant CATL's 20.6% stake in Valmet, bringing total state ownership to 79% while Pontos holds the remaining 21%. Subscribe to Automotive World … Continued
Finland has taken majority control of automotive supplier Valmet Automotive and battery manufacturer Ioncor, citing geopolitical security concerns, particularly with neighbouring Russia. The Finnish state and private investor Pontos Group acquired Chinese battery giant CATL's 20.6% stake in Valmet, bringing total state ownership to 79% while Pontos holds the remaining 21%.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Subscribe
Already a member?
https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/finland-nationalises-valmet-and-ioncur-as-catl-exits/
Join our LinkedIn Group
Let us help you understand the future of mobility
"*" indicates required fields