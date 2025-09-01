Finland nationalises Valmet and Ioncur as CATL exits

Finland has taken majority control of automotive supplier Valmet Automotive and battery manufacturer Ioncor, citing geopolitical security concerns, particularly with neighbouring Russia. The Finnish state and private investor Pontos Group acquired Chinese battery giant CATL's 20.6% stake in Valmet, bringing total state ownership to 79% while Pontos holds the remaining 21%.

Finland has taken majority control of automotive supplier Valmet Automotive and battery manufacturer Ioncor, citing geopolitical security concerns, particularly with neighbouring Russia. The Finnish state and private investor Pontos Group acquired Chinese battery giant CATL's 20.6% stake in Valmet, bringing total state ownership to 79% while Pontos holds the remaining 21%.

