Finding balance: Renault/Nissan share buyback update

Renault and Nissan continue to iron out their capital structure as part of revived efforts to salvage their relationship. Founded in 1999, the Renault-Nissan Alliance was designed to improve competitiveness and profitability by combining skills, technology and scale. Mitsubishi was brought into the fold in 2016 when Nissan acquired a 34% stake in the company. However, tensions later arose between Nissan and Renault, particularly around strategic direction and the balance of power.