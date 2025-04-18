Fiat’s Grande Panda: finally a global model?

Fiat has been operating a multi-regional rather than a global model for many years. The messaging surrounding the Grande Panda suggests that Fiat management wants this be a global vehicle; but is this a realistic ambition? The model went into production at Kragujevac in Serbia in 2024 following a two-year refit of the factory. It will in future be produced in two more locations. These have yet to be confirmed, although they are expected to be Brazil and a location in Africa, either Morocco (where Stellantis produces Peugeots) or potentially South Africa. Is this enough for the Grande Panda to be the global model which Fiat has so long sought? Or will it remain, like predecessor Fiat models, only a regional, or multi-regional vehicle at best?