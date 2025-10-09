Ferrari unveils debut EV, but scales back electrification plans

Ferrari has unveiled the technical foundations of its first-ever electric vehicle (EV), the Elettrica, while simultaneously scaling back its electrification ambitions for the decade's end. The Italian supercar manufacturer revealed the Elettrica's production-ready chassis at a capital markets day event in Maranello on 9 October, but confirmed it had also revised its 2030 EV target to 20% of model range from a 40% projection made in 2022.