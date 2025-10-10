Ferrari rejects synthetic engine noise for debut EV

Ferrari has rejected synthetic engine noises for its inaugural electric vehicle, the Elettrica, instead developing a system that captures and amplifies genuine motor vibrations using technology inspired by electric guitars. The Italian hypercar manufacturer revealed its acoustic strategy for the Elettrica ahead of its full reveal in spring 2026, addressing speculation the battery-powered model would imitate combustion engine sounds.
