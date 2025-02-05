Ferrari confirms its first EV will be revealed in October

Following the release of Ferrari’s Q4/FY 2024 report, published 4 February 2025, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna confirmed that the luxury brand’s first electric vehicle (EV) will be unveiled on 9 October, its Capital Markets Day. No further details about the upcoming model were provided, although some limited reports of prototype testing in Italy have emerged.
The automaker has long been defined by the growl of its engines, yet Vigna framed the push towards electrification in terms of necessity. “The will to progress that has always characterised Ferrari has led to innovation in our infrastructure, with the inauguration of the e-building […] and in R&D, with the new E-Cells Lab that will further strengthen our electrochemical knowledge to prepare us for the future.”
