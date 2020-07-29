FCA and Waymo home in on autonomous delivery

It will take more than a mere pandemic to slow autonomous vehicle (AV) development. At least that’s one interpretation of the latest FCA and Waymo update on their AV collaboration. The partners began working together in 2016, with FCA’s role primarily to supply Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans destined for Waymo’s self-driving fleet. Waymo equipped the vehicles with its in-house AV technology, and later launched the first commercial autonomous ride-sharing service, Waymo One, in Phoenix, Arizona….