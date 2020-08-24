Eyes on you: in-cabin monitoring opens up an AI battlefront for value

In-cabin monitoring for occupants is being mandated by safety agencies. AI will be a means to open up value using the technology. By Xavier Boucherat

   August 24, 2020

At its core, artificial intelligence’s (AI) biggest value proposition is enabling systems to learn for themselves. Its potential has long been recognised in fields dealing with sophisticated problems. The automotive and mobility sectors have become prime examples: few problems seem more challenging and uncertain in their outcome than the future of mobility, long touted by champions as connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE)….

