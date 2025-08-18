Ex-Waymo CEO: safety driver present? Not a robotaxi

Former Waymo Chief Executive John Krafcik has stated that vehicles with safety monitors present cannot be classified as robotaxis, arguing “it's not a robotaxi if there's an employee inside the car”. The remarks, shared with Business Insider, were aimed at Tesla's recent ride-hailing service launches, which Krafcik claims fail to meet autonomous vehicle standards.
