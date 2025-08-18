Ex-Tesla staffers launch CV-oriented charging firm

Hubber recently secured £60m in private investments to build out its UK charging ambitions. By Stewart Burnett

Three former Tesla Supercharger team members have launched Hubber, a new electric vehicle charging firm focused on addressing the urban charging gap in UK cities—particularly for taxis and light commercial vehicles. Harry Fox, Connor Selwood and Hugh Leckie founded the company after Elon Musk disbanded Tesla's entire charging division in back in April 2024, having previously overseen delivery of over 100 Supercharger sites and 1,200 ultra-rapid chargers across the UK and Ireland.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/ex-tesla-staffers-launch-cv-oriented-charging-firm/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here