EVs become cash cows for European automakers

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been an expensive, time-consuming venture for more than a decade. In Europe, early efforts are beginning to pay off as major manufacturers report rising sales and falling production costs.

Among other factors, this is a result of new technology innovations that are helping to improve the energy density of batteries. At the same time, optimised manufacturing lines can now marry these large battery packs with dedicated EV platforms, which have been built from the ground up to house an electric powertrain. And with many EVs on the market today resting in the premium sector—or at least sold with premium trim options—the opportunity to boost profit margins with value-add services and features has been a significant boon.

Back in 2010, battery packs were