EV uncertainty demands proactive industry-wide approach to charging

How can industry players prepare for the changing dynamics that electrification is bringing to the market? By Megan Lampinen

   February 14, 2019

The move towards powertrain electrification introduces an element of uncertainty for industry players. When it comes to planning their business strategy for the coming years, companies across the automotive spectrum will need to consider how quickly, and to what extent, disruptors like electric vehicles (EV) will come into play. For infrastructure providers, that is necessarily a long-term view.

