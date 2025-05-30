EV slowdown boost legacy technology at GM and Stellantis

The news that GM will invest US$888m in a V8 engine factory at Tonawanda near Buffalo in New York state is highly symbolic of the current and likely near-term future state of the US automotive sector. The factory had been due to receive a much smaller sum, just US$300m, to allow for the production of electric drive units. This has been cancelled, while news of the V8 engine investment follows not long after a meeting between GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Trump over investment commitment by GM amidst President Trump’s tariff “war”.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?