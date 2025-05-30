EV slowdown boost legacy technology at GM and Stellantis

The news that GM will invest US$888m in a V8 engine factory at Tonawanda near Buffalo in New York state is highly symbolic of the current and likely near-term future state of the US automotive sector. The factory had been due to receive a much smaller sum, just US$300m, to allow for the production of electric drive units. This has been cancelled, while news of the V8 engine investment follows not long after a meeting between GM’s Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Trump over investment commitment by GM amidst President Trump’s tariff “war”.