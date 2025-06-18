EV leadership could change as global market fractures

Who is leading the transition to electric vehicles (EVs)? This is the question that the International Council on Clean Transportation’s (ICCT) Global Automaker Rating 2024/25 report seeks to answer each year. The organisation scores manufacturers according to their progress on electrification during the preceding year and organises them into three categories: ‘laggard’ (0-33.3 points), ‘transitioner’ (33.4-66.6), and ‘leaders’ (66.7-100).