EV chargers need to become more accessible than gas stations

At this stage in the transition to e-mobility, few players would disagree that access to recharging facilities is the lynchpin for taking electric vehicles (EVs) into the mainstream. From battery swap stations to dedicated fast chargers and repurposed street infrastructure, there is a wide variety of EV charging solutions in the global automotive market.

However, that same diversity also creates an issue that never existed with gasoline: a plurality of charger hardware can cause significant differentiation from station to station, causing a fragmented experience for customers to navigate. Software and EV charger platform provider Monta believes its solutions can help consolidate the space and empower every stakeholder, from drivers to businesses and industry partners.

Max Scherer, Chief Operating Officer, tells Automotive World how software could make EV charging businesses viable, resolve ongoing challenges in the sector, and potentially make any parking spot a charge point.