Europe’s nascent shared mobility market will bounce back from the pandemic

COVID-19 briefly presented an existential crisis for shared mobility, but with lockdowns lifted, it has created something of an opportunity for service providers. By Xavier Boucherat

   July 7th, 2020

WeShare is one of VW’s latest forays into the shared mobility space. Run by the automaker’s Urban Mobility International subsidiary, the fully electric car-sharing service launched in 2019, putting 1500 e-Golfs onto the streets of Berlin. Expansion plans were ambitious, with the group announcing at the start of the year that Prague, Hamburg, Paris, Madrid, Budapest, Munich and Milan would all soon host the service….

