Europe’s auto supply chains must be mapped to mitigate risk

2023 is set to be a defining year for the European automotive industry. In addition to dealing with exterior challenges posed by the US and China, it must also consolidate its vision for electric vehicle (EV) adoption in order to secure the support of investors and customers.

However, reaching the desired consensus could prove challenging: the war in Ukraine, China’s COVID lockdowns, and shortages of both raw materials and labour are complicating vehicle production. At a time when Europe is leading the world in terms of EV penetration, protracted supply chain issues mean the industry risks failing to meet consumer demand and potentially reversing the trend.